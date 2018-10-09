The CW Reveals First Image of Ruby Rose as 'Batwoman'

With the new season of the "Arrowverse" starting this week, The CW has revealed our first look at actress Ruby Rose as 'Batwoman'. The role is set to be introduced during the network's upcoming crossover event, titled "Elseworlds".

Set in Gotham City, the three-night DC superhero event will begin on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash, then on Monday, December 10th on Arrow and culminating on Supergirl, Tuesday, December 11th. As teased in a trailer, 'Batwoman's' introduction will set-up her own series on The CW.

The Batwoman series, if picked up, could air sometime in 2019.

