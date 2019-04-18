Customer Threw Iguana At Restaurant Manager, Police Say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a customer at an Ohio restaurant pulled out a turquoise iguana from under his shirt, swung it around and threw it at the manager.

Police say the Madison man walked into Perkins Restaurant in Painesville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland, on Tuesday. He laid down in a booth, threw a menu at a waitress then threw the lizard at the manager who tried to talk to him.

Authorities did not say what provoked the attack.

Records show bond has been set at $10,000 for 49-year-old Arnold Teeter. He's been charged with animal cruelty, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. It wasn't clear whether he has a lawyer.

Police say the iguana they named "Copper" has a fractured leg.