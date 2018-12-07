'Crazy Rich Asians' Director To Helm Biopic On Arnel Pineda of 'Journey'

Hot on the heels of Bohemian Rhapsody, the next biopic story of a frontman of an iconic rock band will be of Arnel Pineda and Journey, reports Deadline.

Warner Bros has acquired the rights to the 2012 documentary Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey that detail Pineda's discovery by the Neal Schon and the band on YouTube. Journey traveled to the Philippines, a long way to meet Pineda whose voice was a near-perfect match of former lead singer Steve Perry.

Watch the trailer for the 2012 documentary, Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey, here...

Video of Don&#039;t Stop Believin&#039;: Everyman&#039;s Journey Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Documentary Movie HD

The studio has also teamed up with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu to make the film. In a statement to Deadline, Chu says the success of Crazy Rich Asians opened up the door and lead him on a path "to champion more unique inspirational stories that represent new perspectives from all around the world," and especially with Pineda's story.

"A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage (literally) have all the ingredients I love about movies," Chu said. "Plus I have been a fan of Journey’s music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera."

Upcoming biopics about to hit theater screens include the Elton John story Rocketman, The Dirt, a biopic on the iconic heavy metal band Mötley Crüe and Judy, the story of actress and singer Judy Garland played by Renée Zellweger.

Look forward to a lot more biopics to be produced including one for Aretha Franklin and one for Prince.

