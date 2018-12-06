Contra Costa Animal Services Offering Free Pet Adoptions Through December 15th

If you're looking to adopt a pet this holiday season, Contra Costa Animal Services has waived adoption fees from now through Saturday, December 15th.

You can adopt for free at the Martinez (4800 Imhoff Place, Martinez, CA 94553) and the Pinole (910 San Pablo Ave., Pinole, CA 94564) Adoption Centers.

Before adopting, it is encouraged that you visit the shelter and spend the time with the pet to better understand their temperament and how it interacts with family members.

For more on Contra Costa Animal Services "Home For The Holidays" go to their website.