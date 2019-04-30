Condo Developer Offers A Year Of Free Avocado Toast With Every Purchase

You know it's a buyers' market when developers dangle freebies to entice potential homeowners.

A luxury condo building in Vancouver really wants to tap into the millennial sect, offering such amenities like on-site meditation rooms and rooftop courtyards, while being close to transit, shopping, parks and restaurants.

Just to seal the deal, anyone who purchases one of their 116 apartments will also get free avocado toast for a year from one of the local eateries.

Woodbridge Homes president Jamie Howard joked to The Star, "Saving for a down payment does require some saving and sacrificing. At the Kira project, we say you can have your avocado toast and eat it too."