Concord's Second Annual Taco Fest Is Coming In August

The annual Concord Taco Fest is coming back to Todos Santos Plaza this August. Concord could be well on it's way of becoming the taco capital of America.

Last year, the inaugural event drew in crowds from all over with a taste for some amazing Mexican food. This year, organizers are bringing in over a dozen taco vendors, Luchadore wrestling, chihuahua races and so much more fun for the entire family.

Tickets run at $15.00 for adults and are available at ticketfly.com. Children under 12 years of age and seniors over 65 are free. Each paid ticket includes two (2) taco tickets.

Don't miss the 2nd Annual Concord Taco Fest on Sunday, August 25th.

