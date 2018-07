A Comic-Con Without Marvel, HBO Gives Others a Chance To Pop

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Winter is not coming to Comic-Con this year.

Game of Thrones is just one of the major players without a presence at the annual comic book convention, which kicks off Wednesday night in San Diego. Other absentees include Marvel Studios and Star Wars.

Fans have come to expect major news and teasers from studios like Marvel. But the absence of these big names could also leave more room for other brands to make an impact during the four-day extravaganza.

Some of the most anticipated events include the jam-packed Warner Bros. presentation with stars and footage from movies like Aquaman and The LEGO Movie 2, and the Doctor Who panel, where fans will get to meet the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, for the first time.