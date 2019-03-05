Comedian Ali Wong Adds San Francisco Residency In December
Breakout Netflix star Ali Wong just announced she added two California residencies as part of her nearly sold out stand-up Milk & Money Tour 2019.
The "Baby Cobra" comedienne will perform 8 shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles from September 7 thru October 6. The Bay Area leg of her tour will have Wong performing 10 shows at The Masonic San Francisco on December 21 through the 28th, with two sets a night except for her single sets on the 23rd and 26th.
Wong's Milk & Money Tour will kick off this Friday, March 9 in Portland, Oregon with stops in Austin, Dallas and shows in San Diego.
Keep in mind, Wong's performances have a strict "no cellphones, cameras or recording devices" policy. They utilize the popular Yondr technology that secures your phone in a pouch that can you carry around.
Tickets for the 18 additional shows are on sale at LiveNation.com and are going fast.
Find a full list of The Milk & Money Tour dates at her website.