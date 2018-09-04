Colin Kaepernick Featured In New Nike Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) -- Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still not playing football. But while he pursues a collusion complaint against NFL owners, the divisive activist has become the face of a new Nike advertising campaign.

The 30th anniversary edition of the company's "Just Do It" campaign includes an image of Kaepernick with the caption, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." The ad itself first appeared in a tweet from Kaepernick.



Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick's decision to protest police brutality against African Americans and other racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem before 49er games in 2016 launched a controversy that continues today.

CBS News reported the Nike campaign is already generating controversy, including online protests. Sports marketing expert Paul Swangard of the University of Oregon suggested that's exactly what Nike is seeking.

"Nike always enjoys generating a conversation," Swangard told KCBS Radio. "I think this is an issue that was obviously important for them to weave into this particular campaign."



