Coffee Cup In 'Game of Thrones' Scene Perks Up Viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Game of Thrones" fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup.

It's not clear where the coffee cup came from. But some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

I cannot get over how the makers of #GameOfThrones put fans on blast for not having expensive enough TVs to fully appreciate their visually perfect show then this week there’s actually enough light to see the screen and their sloppy asses fully left a 2019 coffee cup in the shot. pic.twitter.com/gzUjhkn9xY — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) May 6, 2019

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

