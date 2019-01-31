Clusterfest Announces 2019 Dates
Clusterfest has announced the dates for this year's comedy and music festival in San Francisco.
The festival returns for three days June 21st - 23rd.
Stay tuned for the line-up announcement in March.
Last year's festival featured performances by Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island, Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Tiffany Haddish, Wu-Tang Clan, Jim Jefferies and so many more.
