Club Fugazi To Close Its Doors To Beloved 'Beach Blanket Babylon'

Its the end of a San Francisco institution. Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon will be ending its run at Club Fugazi by the end of the year.

In a released statement on Wednesday, the longest running musical revue in the world announced the last performance will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Where the show will have a record-breaking 17,216 performances.

"Audiences have embraced Beach Blanket Babylon since the day it opened on June 7, 1974," the show’s producer Jo Schuman Silver said. "Originally scheduled to run for only six weeks, the show became an international phenomenon and the quintessential San Francisco experience. I am thankful to our fans from around the world who have supported us from the very beginning. Our hats are off to each and every one of you!"

Tickets to all shows, before the finale are on sale now on their website and at the Club Fugazi Box Office. Tickets for Beach Blanket Babylon’s final show on New Year’s Eve will be announced at a later date.

