Cirque Du Soleil VOLTA Is Coming To San Francisco And San Jose

A brand new production of Cirque Du Soleil called VOLTA is coming to the Bay Area.

Opening November 15th under the big top at the Lot at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Opening February 13th under the big top at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

There will be a presale starting Friday, June 8th at 5am PST on the links below. No password needed.

Tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15th

SF: https://tickets.cirquedusoleil.com/eventshopper5.html#/select/6e4ca5bf-7d3e-438f-bc63-2b028e9585fb?skin=volta_v2

SJ: https://tickets.cirquedusoleil.com/eventshopper5.html#/select/840d5f3c-1687-4d4e-8f4c-e0ae2bf2c3cd?skin=volta_v2