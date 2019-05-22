CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Director Christopher Nolan attends the screening of "2001: A Space Odyssey" ahead of the "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" Premiere during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2018 in Cannes, France

Christopher Nolan's New Espionage Film Gets a Title: 'Tenet'

May 22, 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming international espionage film has a title. Warner Bros. on Wednesday says the action epic is called "Tenet."

The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway and the studio says filming will span seven countries.

Nolan is directing off of his own script and shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.

"Tenet" is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.
 

