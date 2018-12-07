Chris Hemsworth Gives Us a First Look at 'Men in Black International'

We get our first look, via social media of a reunited Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the upcoming movie Men in Black International.

Hemsworth took to Twitter to share a Flashback Friday photo of him and Thomspon holding up some signature MIB weapons.

"#FBF shooting with my partner in galaxy protection @TessaThompson_x when we were ripping aliens a new one," Hemsworth adds. "From memory, this shot was taken in between setups when we noticed some criminal activity on the streets of London. #MIBInternational @MenInBlack,"

#FBF shooting MIB with my partner in galaxy protection @TessaThompson_x when we were ripping aliens a new one. From memory, this shot was taken in between set ups when we noticed some criminal activity on the streets in London. #MIBInternational --️ @MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/b89RQCcswl — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) December 7, 2018

The two co-starred in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok from Marvel Studios, before arriving in the MIB Universe.

Joining the duo in the latest Columbia Pictures sci-fi adventure include Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Kumail Najiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley), Liam Neeson (Taken, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) and Rafe Spall (The Big Short). Emma Thompson will return to play Agent "O" from the third Men in Black film as F. Gary Gray (Friday, Set it Off) takes on director duties.

Not returning to the series are leads Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' Agents J and K.

Men in Black International lands in theaters on Friday, June 14, 2019.