Childish Gambino Postpones Oakland And San Jose Dates
September 27, 2018
Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover has announced that he has been forced to postpone some his tour dates including this week's stops in San Jose and Oakland.
The multi-talented star had been performing on a preexisting injury that may be a broken foot.
DATES:
- Septemeber 27 at Oracle Arena - RESCHEDULED: Tuesday, December 11
- October 2 at SAP Center - RESCHEDULED: Wednesday, December 12
Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.