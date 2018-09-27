Childish Gambino Postpones Oakland And San Jose Dates

Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover has announced that he has been forced to postpone some his tour dates including this week's stops in San Jose and Oakland.

The multi-talented star had been performing on a preexisting injury that may be a broken foot.

DATES:

Septemeber 27 at Oracle Arena - RESCHEDULED: Tuesday, December 11

October 2 at SAP Center - RESCHEDULED: Wednesday, December 12

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.