Chico-Native Aaron Rodgers Raises Money For Camp Fire Survivors

November 21, 2018
CHICO, CA (KCBS RADIO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a native of Chico, California, has come up with a way to easily raise money for survivors of the deadly fire in Butte County.

In a Wednesday morning video on his Twitter account, Rodgers announced that he is personally donating $1 million to the North Valley Community Foundation. State Farm, meanwhile, will donate $1, up to $1 million, for every retweet of Rodgers' message that uses the hashtag #Retweet4Good

"Raising money for immediate needs and longtime recovery is what's needed most right now," said Rodgers, who wore a Butte Strong sweatshirt and described talking to friends and Chico's mayor to hear how he could contribute to relief. "Let's help these people begin to heal and rebuild."

The fire has killed 81 people and destroyed more than 18,400 buildings, making it the most deadly and destructive in California's history.
 

