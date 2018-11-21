Chico-Native Aaron Rodgers Raises Money For Camp Fire Survivors

CHICO, CA (KCBS RADIO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a native of Chico, California, has come up with a way to easily raise money for survivors of the deadly fire in Butte County.

In a Wednesday morning video on his Twitter account, Rodgers announced that he is personally donating $1 million to the North Valley Community Foundation. State Farm, meanwhile, will donate $1, up to $1 million, for every retweet of Rodgers' message that uses the hashtag #Retweet4Good.

"Raising money for immediate needs and longtime recovery is what's needed most right now," said Rodgers, who wore a Butte Strong sweatshirt and described talking to friends and Chico's mayor to hear how he could contribute to relief. "Let's help these people begin to heal and rebuild."

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you ---- #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

The fire has killed 81 people and destroyed more than 18,400 buildings, making it the most deadly and destructive in California's history.

