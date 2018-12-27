Cher Shed Tears Over Adam Lambert's Powerful Tribute

During the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, singer Adam Lambert performed a powerful rendition of "Believe" for honoree, Cher, according to Entertainment Weekly. The performance moved her to tears.

The current Queen-frontman also wowed 80's icon and a good friend of Cher's, Cyndi Lauper during sound check. She tweeted "He was so great,"



He was so great.. even sound check was great! Xx❤️---- https://t.co/HTj2IjVbcW — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 26, 2018

Cher's Mama Mia co-star Amanda Seyfried introduced Lambert on to the Kennedy Honors stage. Watch the moving performance below:

Video of This Beautiful Rendition Of Cher&#039;s &quot;Believe&quot; Is Adam Lambert&#039;s Gift To Us All

As the American Idol star performed the slowed down version of the dance-heavy 1998 hit, the camera panned up towards the 72-year-old honoree who was clearly moved by his tribute. The performance earned Lambert a standing ovation.

Cher later tweeted her "senses were overwhelmed" with Lambert and was also "shocked and over the moon" with Lauper "rocking the house."



Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing

Believe In Words,but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your ❤️.

I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi (Lauper) came out Rocking the house.

Shocked Because SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS IN LA, — Cher (@cher) December 27, 2018

Lauper also paid tribute to Cher with a solo version of Cher's top charting 1988 hit "If I Could Turn Back Time" and was later joined by Lambert on a duet for "I Got You Babe."

Video of Cher&#039;s &quot;I Got You Babe&quot; Lifts Crowd Thanks To Adam Lambert And Cyndi Lauper

The Kennedy Center ceremony took place early December, but aired on CBS Wednesday night.

