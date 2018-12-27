Cher Shed Tears Over Adam Lambert's Powerful Tribute
During the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, singer Adam Lambert performed a powerful rendition of "Believe" for honoree, Cher, according to Entertainment Weekly. The performance moved her to tears.
The current Queen-frontman also wowed 80's icon and a good friend of Cher's, Cyndi Lauper during sound check. She tweeted "He was so great,"
He was so great.. even sound check was great! Xx❤️---- https://t.co/HTj2IjVbcW— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 26, 2018
Cher's Mama Mia co-star Amanda Seyfried introduced Lambert on to the Kennedy Honors stage. Watch the moving performance below:
As the American Idol star performed the slowed down version of the dance-heavy 1998 hit, the camera panned up towards the 72-year-old honoree who was clearly moved by his tribute. The performance earned Lambert a standing ovation.
Cher later tweeted her "senses were overwhelmed" with Lambert and was also "shocked and over the moon" with Lauper "rocking the house."
Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing— Cher (@cher) December 27, 2018
Believe In Words,but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your ❤️.
I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi (Lauper) came out Rocking the house.
Shocked Because SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS IN LA,
Lauper also paid tribute to Cher with a solo version of Cher's top charting 1988 hit "If I Could Turn Back Time" and was later joined by Lambert on a duet for "I Got You Babe."
The Kennedy Center ceremony took place early December, but aired on CBS Wednesday night.