Cher Shed Tears Over Adam Lambert's Powerful Tribute

December 27, 2018
During the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, singer Adam Lambert performed a powerful rendition of "Believe" for honoree, Cher, according to Entertainment Weekly. The performance moved her to tears.

The current Queen-frontman also wowed 80's icon and a good friend of Cher's, Cyndi Lauper during sound check. She tweeted "He was so great,"

Cher's Mama Mia co-star Amanda Seyfried introduced Lambert on to the Kennedy Honors stage. Watch the moving performance below:

As the American Idol star performed the slowed down version of the dance-heavy 1998 hit, the camera panned up towards the 72-year-old honoree who was clearly moved by his tribute. The performance earned Lambert a standing ovation.

Cher later tweeted her "senses were overwhelmed" with Lambert and was also "shocked and over the moon" with Lauper "rocking the house."

Lauper also paid tribute to Cher with a solo version of Cher's top charting 1988 hit "If I Could Turn Back Time" and was later joined by Lambert on a duet for "I Got You Babe."

The Kennedy Center ceremony took place early December, but aired on CBS Wednesday night.
 

