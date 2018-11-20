Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence Makes Documentary About Wine Country Fires

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Celebrity chef Tyler Florence has made his directorial debut with a new documentary about the Wine Country Fires. As KCBS Radio's Megan Goldsby reports, he wants it to be a message of hope for other fire victims. But Florence also wants it to be a catalyst for change.

For such a beautiful movie, it does start off hard to watch for anyone who lived through last year's North Bay fires.

"The first half of the movie, I think is as scary as any article isn't far from."

But Tyler Florence hopes you do see his first film because he says "Unquestionable. It is about recovery and what we put together is a blueprint for a lot of communities across the country. They go through natural disasters every single year."

But it's also a call to action he says and Florence is pointed about what he says needs to be done.

"We can't do anything about when. We can't do anything about the dry weather, but we can get rid of the match. I think power companies owe their community the responsibility to begin to bury the power lines. It has to happen. I know it's a big expense and it's a lot of work. But what's more expensive? Losing an entire community or spending ten years in a few billion dollars."

PG&E has said they are looking for places to underground their wires. But a spokeswoman says it's not a panacea. Florence has screened the film several times and on this night guests came to the theater at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco wearing masks because of the smoke. Some of them were North Bay first responders, others... people who lost their homes.

"We wanted to create a story, a real story of what happened but also a story of hope and recovery. And the message is love conquers all."

