A Celebration of Willie McCovey To Be Held at AT&T Park

On Wednesday, officials for the San Francisco Giants announced a public celebration will be held for baseball legend Willie McCovey who passed away a week ago at the age of 80.

McCovey's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 8 at AT&T Park and will include the Hall of Famer's family in attendance.

Visitors are encouraged to take public transportation to the park as Lot "A" will not be open for parked vehicles. Piers 30/32 and other lots will be available.

