Cauldron Ice Cream Arrives In The Bay Area With Their "OG Puffle"

Orange County-based Cauldron Ice Cream has finally arrived in the South Bay and they've brought their popular "Puffle" bubble waffle cones with them.

The concept isn't new to the Bay Area as 'Bubble & Wrap' in Redwood City and 'Milkcow' in Fremont serve ice cream in similar puffy cones. Cauldron is the most popular company that makes them with locations around Southern California, Texas and Canada.

Cauldron serves its scoops in rose shapes tucked inside the bubble waffle cones. Flavors include Double Shot Chocolate, Earl Grey Lavender, S'mores, Thai Tea, Vietnamese Coffee, and so many more. There's also toppings like Marshmallow Fluff, Rose Sugar, Oreo Chunks and more.

The San Jose location is at 1088 E Brokaw Road and is open from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily. More South Bay locations are planned for Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy.