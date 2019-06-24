Capacity at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Blows Up Like The Death Star

Monday, June 24th marked the first day Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to the general public and within the hour, the new land at the Anaheim Disney Resort hit capacity levels.

With an early 7:30am opening, reservations were no longer needed to enter the 14-acre land, but already, the wait time to hop aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run reached over three hours, according to the Disneyland's offical app. Cast Members had to turn away guests by 8:20am leaving some desperate fans to wait over an hour for a chance to get in.

Critter Country Entrance to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' (Photo credit: R. Del Rosario/Alice@97.3)

Guests complained through social media that many of the hugely popular Star Wars merchandise was already sold out including lightsabers and droid personality chips, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to a limited amount of guests on May 31st, utilizing a reservation system that also quickly filled up. The land's new attractions, the Millennium Falcon ride, Savi’s Workshop, where you can build your own lightsaber and the Droid Depot now require reservations through the Disneyland App.

As frimly stated on the Disneyland website, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is subject to capacity and access "to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on Guest demand and other factors."

The next highly anticipated ride to open at Galaxy's Edge is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is expected to open late in the year.

