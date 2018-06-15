California State Fair 2018 Free Concert Line-Up
The California State Fair is back at Sacramento's Cal Expo from July 13 - 29.
Each night of the fair features a live music with free general admission or $15 - $25 for reserved seating.
All the details on the Fair can be found at castatefair.org.
Here's who's playing:
- July 13: War
- July 14: Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn
- July 15: Trace Adkins
- July 16: Kool & The Gang
- July 17: Queen Nation
- July 18: Happy Together Tour
- July 19: Easton Corbin
- July 20: Con Funk Shun
- July 21: Night Ranger
- July 23: Sugar Ray
- July 24: Tenth Avenue North
- July 25: Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience
- July 26: Los Lonely Boys
- July 27: The Greg Kihn Band
- July 28: The Spinners
- July 29: UB40, featuring Ali, Astro, and Mickey