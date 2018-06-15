Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray

(Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE)

California State Fair 2018 Free Concert Line-Up

June 15, 2018
Categories: 
Alice Music
Events

The California State Fair is back at Sacramento's Cal Expo from July 13 - 29.

Each night of the fair features a live music with free general admission or $15 - $25 for reserved seating.

All the details on the Fair can be found at castatefair.org.

Here's who's playing:

  • July 13: War
  • July 14: Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn
  • July 15: Trace Adkins
  • July 16: Kool & The Gang
  • July 17: Queen Nation
  • July 18: Happy Together Tour
  • July 19: Easton Corbin
  • July 20: Con Funk Shun
  • July 21: Night Ranger
  • July 23: Sugar Ray
  • July 24: Tenth Avenue North
  • July 25: Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience
  • July 26: Los Lonely Boys
  • July 27: The Greg Kihn Band
  • July 28: The Spinners
  • July 29: UB40, featuring Ali, Astro, and Mickey

 

Tags: 
California State Fair