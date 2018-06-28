'Burrito Bob' Blows The Whistle On Dining BART Passenger

OAKLAND (KCBS Radio) - A video posted on social media showing a BART passenger asking for police assistance over a man eating a burrito on the train has gone viral.

The clip, posted on Sunday to Reddit shows a man in an aloha shirt getting agitated about a passenger who's breaking the rule against eating on BART.

"The sign says 'no eating or drinking' You don't get it? (background laughter) You don't get it? You must be stupid!" The man says while laughter continues in the background. "Yes please, can we get a policeman on-board here,"

Other people on the train didn't seem too bothered - and the situation appeared to end peacefully when the burrito-eater got off at Oakland's Coliseum station.

People online have now dubbed the complainer “Burrito Bob” - in reference to Oakland's "Barbecue Becky" and San Francisco's "Permit Patty" - two women whose complaints about what other people are doing also went viral. In those cases, many have said the women's complaints were prompted by racism.

It is illegal to eat and drink on BART and violators are subject to a $250 fine.

BART has not commented.