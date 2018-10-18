Burger King Unveils New Nightmarish Halloween Sandwich

Frightening details has emerged from Burger King as they revealed their new 'Nightmare King' sandwich. Cue the suspense music... It has a GREEN bun!

The 'Nightmare King' is a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, a crispy chicken fillet, American cheese, thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise and onions on a glazed green sesame seed bun. Obviously, that's not the scary part.

According to USA Today, Burger King put the sandwich through a study with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services. Lead by Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, their scientific survey found that when people ate the sandwich, their nightmares increased by three and half times than normal.

"According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night," Dr. Medina said. "But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times."

Video of Burger King | Feed Your Nightmares

Just in time for Halloween, the 'Nightmare King' comes out Monday, October 22 for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants.

