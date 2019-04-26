Bud Light Lemon Tea Launched By Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch has released a new twist on Bud Light just in time for summer: Bud Light Lemon Tea.

This new libation will join favorites Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange.

Bud Light Lemon Tea is a lager that is "brewed with real lemon peels, aged tea leaves, and has an authentic zesty flavor".

It didn't take long for people to praise the new drink on Twitter with one user saying, "THIS is how a lemon tea beer should taste."

Another person tweeted "tastes like summer and sunshine".