Bruce Dern To Replace The Late Burt Reynolds In Tarantino Movie

Two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern has been tapped by Quentin Tarantino to play ranch owner George Spahn in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, according to Deadline.

The role was originally to be played by Burt Reynolds before he died of a heart attack on September 6th. Reynolds and Dern were good friends who appeared together in the television movies Hard Time: The Premonition in 1999 and 2003's Hard Ground. They also appeared together on an episode of 12 O’Clock High, a 1965 World War II series.

Very much in the Tarantino's Pulp Fiction-style, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood follows several stories set around the summer of 1969 when Charles Manson and his family went on a murder spree in Los Angeles.

Spahn, a nearly blind, 80-year-old Southern California ranch owner, rented his land to the film industry for Westerns. For Charles Manson and his followers, Spahn provided a place for them to stay. In return, Manson allowed the women in his group to be Spahn's eyes. To guide him around the ranch, in addition to doing other sexual favors as well.

Dern joins Tarantino's all-star cast which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, James Remar, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, James Mardsen, Lena Dunham, Emile Hirsch and Damon Herriman as Manson. Dern also starred in Tarantino's Django Unchained in 2012 and in 2015's The Hateful Eight.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is set to hit the big screen on July 26, 2019.

