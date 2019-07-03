LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Singer Joss Stone performs on stage during the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace on June 28, 2016 in London, England. Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho over ten years ago. It helps the vulne

(Photo credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British Singer Joss Stone Says She Was Deported From Iran

July 3, 2019
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving to perform a concert in the Islamic Republic.

Posting on Instagram, Stone says in a video: "Well, we got to Iran, we got detained and then we got deported."

She posted images of herself boarding a flight to Iran's Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, which is an economic free zone that allows travel by all nationalities.

Iranian newspapers reported Stone's Instagram comments on Thursday, though there was no immediate government comment on her claims.

Stone came to fame in 2003 as a small-town teenager with a big, soulful voice, showcased on her best-selling debut album "The Soul Sessions" and hit singles including "Fell In Love With A Boy." She also has taken acting roles.
 

