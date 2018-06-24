In this Nov. 26, 2010 file photo, actress Brigitte Nielsen is seen at the International Essen Motorshow Fair in Essen, western Germany. Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dess

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Has Given Birth To Her 5th Child

June 24, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54.

The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces (2.3 kilograms).

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," and "it's been a long road, and so worth it."

Nielsen revealed her exceptionally late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.
