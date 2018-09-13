You Can Go Glamping In A Covered Wagon In Yosemite

Always want to live like the Oregon Trail?

Now you can at a glamping spot near Yosemite.

Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging about 22 miles from Yosemite National Park is offering air-conditioned and heated covered wagons that sleep 4 to 6 people. The wagons also contain a refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot, bed linens, a picnic table, and barbecue/fire ring. Rentals prices $139 to $289 depending on the season.

Plus, if you want a little more solid camping, they also offer RV options like vintage Airstreams.

Check it all out at yosemitepinesrv.com.