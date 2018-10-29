White Truffle Festival Is Returning To San Francisco In November

October 29, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
White Truffle

© Luckynick | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food And Drink

Urbani Truffles and Prunotto Wines have joined forces for the 3rd annual White Truffle Festival from November 9-18, 2018.

In the Bay Area, there are a ton of local resaurants participating with special meals, events, and tasting menus.

Contact the restaurants directly for details and reservations.

Participating Restaurants:

DIAVOLA
21021 Geyserville Ave
Geyserville, CA, 95441

VALETTE
344 Center Street
Healdsburg, CA, 95448

ALDO'S
14109 S Winchester Blvd
Los Gatos, CA, 95032

Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Avenue
Mill Valley, CA, 94941

Farm @ Carneros Resort
4048 Sonoma Hwy
Napa, CA, 94559

OENOTRI
1425 First Street
Napa, CA, 94559

CARPE DIEM
1001 2nd Street
Napa, CA, 94559

ALLEGRIA
1026 First Street
Napa, CA, 94559

PERLE
2058 Mountain Blvd
Oakland, CA, 94611

ITALIAN COLORS
2220 Mountain Blvd
Oakland, CA, 94611

A16 Rockridge
5356 College Avenue
Oakland, CA, 94618

Vina Enoteca
700 Welch Road, Suite 110
Palo Alto, CA, 94304

TRATTORIA DA VITTORIO
617 Laurel Street
San Carlos, CA, 94070

Ideale
1309 Grant Avenue
San Francisco, CA, 94133

Boulevard
1 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA, 94105

Michael Mina
252 California Street
San Francisco, CA, 94111

PARK TAVERN
1652 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA, 94133

ACQUOLINA
1600 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA, 94133

PINOCCHIO
401 Columbus Avenue
San Francisco, CA, 94133

BARBARA PINSERIA & COCKTAIL BAR
431 Columbus Ave
San Francisco, CA, 94133

EPIC STEAK
369 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA, 94105

Pazzia
337 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA, 94107

Ristorante Milano
1448 Pacific AVE
San Francisco, CA, 94109

Rooh
333 Brannan Street
San Francisco, CA, 94107

SPQR
1911 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115

ROMA ANTICA
3242 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA, 94123

A16
2355 Chestnut Street
San Francisco, CA, 94123

Sorrel
3228 Sacramento Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115

LA CICCIA
291 30th St
San Francisco, CA, 94131

SERVINO
9 Main Street
Belvedere Tiburon, CA, 94920

TRATTORIA DA VITTORIO
150 West Portal Ave
San Francisco, CA, 94127

GOLD MIRROR
800 Taravel Street
San Francisco, CA, 94116

BOTTEGA
V Marketplace, 6525 Washington Street
Yountville, CA, 94599

For more details and other cities participating head to whitetrufflefestival.com.

Tags: 
White Truffle
food
wine
White Truffle Festival