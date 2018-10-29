White Truffle Festival Is Returning To San Francisco In November

Urbani Truffles and Prunotto Wines have joined forces for the 3rd annual White Truffle Festival from November 9-18, 2018.

In the Bay Area, there are a ton of local resaurants participating with special meals, events, and tasting menus.

Contact the restaurants directly for details and reservations.

Participating Restaurants:

DIAVOLA

21021 Geyserville Ave

Geyserville, CA, 95441

VALETTE

344 Center Street

Healdsburg, CA, 95448

ALDO'S

14109 S Winchester Blvd

Los Gatos, CA, 95032

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Avenue

Mill Valley, CA, 94941

Farm @ Carneros Resort

4048 Sonoma Hwy

Napa, CA, 94559

OENOTRI

1425 First Street

Napa, CA, 94559

CARPE DIEM

1001 2nd Street

Napa, CA, 94559

ALLEGRIA

1026 First Street

Napa, CA, 94559

PERLE

2058 Mountain Blvd

Oakland, CA, 94611

ITALIAN COLORS

2220 Mountain Blvd

Oakland, CA, 94611

A16 Rockridge

5356 College Avenue

Oakland, CA, 94618

Vina Enoteca

700 Welch Road, Suite 110

Palo Alto, CA, 94304

TRATTORIA DA VITTORIO

617 Laurel Street

San Carlos, CA, 94070

Ideale

1309 Grant Avenue

San Francisco, CA, 94133

Boulevard

1 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA, 94105

Michael Mina

252 California Street

San Francisco, CA, 94111

PARK TAVERN

1652 Stockton Street

San Francisco, CA, 94133

ACQUOLINA

1600 Stockton St

San Francisco, CA, 94133

PINOCCHIO

401 Columbus Avenue

San Francisco, CA, 94133

BARBARA PINSERIA & COCKTAIL BAR

431 Columbus Ave

San Francisco, CA, 94133

EPIC STEAK

369 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA, 94105

Pazzia

337 3rd Street

San Francisco, CA, 94107

Ristorante Milano

1448 Pacific AVE

San Francisco, CA, 94109

Rooh

333 Brannan Street

San Francisco, CA, 94107

SPQR

1911 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA, 94115

ROMA ANTICA

3242 Scott Street

San Francisco, CA, 94123

A16

2355 Chestnut Street

San Francisco, CA, 94123

Sorrel

3228 Sacramento Street

San Francisco, CA, 94115

LA CICCIA

291 30th St

San Francisco, CA, 94131

SERVINO

9 Main Street

Belvedere Tiburon, CA, 94920

TRATTORIA DA VITTORIO

150 West Portal Ave

San Francisco, CA, 94127

GOLD MIRROR

800 Taravel Street

San Francisco, CA, 94116

BOTTEGA

V Marketplace, 6525 Washington Street

Yountville, CA, 94599

For more details and other cities participating head to whitetrufflefestival.com.