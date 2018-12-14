Waves Exceeding 50 Feet Possible At Bay Area Beaches This Weekend
December 14, 2018
It looks like a storm is making its way from the northwest to the Bay Area that may bring huge waves with it.
The National Weather Service is predicting waves from 25 - 40 feet at Bay Area beaches on Sunday and Monday.
At some locations they are warning of waves that exceed 50 feet!
Be careful out there this weekend.
Very large WNW swell to arrive Sunday and Monday. Cold and unforgiving Pacific waters accompanied with large waves are life threatening. Keep a safe distance from the ocean.#cawx pic.twitter.com/ws3WB56IWl— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2018