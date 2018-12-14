Waves Exceeding 50 Feet Possible At Bay Area Beaches This Weekend

December 14, 2018
Huge Wave

It looks like a storm is making its way from the northwest to the Bay Area that may bring huge waves with it.

The National Weather Service is predicting waves from 25 - 40 feet at Bay Area beaches on Sunday and Monday.

At some locations they are warning of waves that exceed 50 feet!

Be careful out there this weekend.

