Watch Penny Marshall As The Babysiter Bandit On "The Simpsons"

The late Penny Marshall had among her many accomplishments the honor of being the very first guest voice on The Simpsons.

Al Jean, writer and Executive Producer of The Simpsons, announced the fact and eulogized Marshall in a tweet.

Marshall voiced Mrs. Botz AKA Lucille Botzcowski, The Babysitter Bandit in the 1990 episode "Some Enchanted Evening". When Homer takes Marge out for a fancy dinner, Mrs. Botz is hired to watch Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Bart and Lisa find out that she is, in fact, The Babysitter Bandit while viewing an episode of America's Most Armed and Dangerous.

Mayhem ensues.

Watch the clip of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie battle the Babysitter Bandit below.