WATCH: Claire Foy As Lisbeth Salander In "The Girl in the Spider's Web" Trailer

Based on the characters from Stieg Larsson's books and the best-selling novel by David Lagercrantz comes the new Dragon Tattoo story.

The Crown's Claire Foy portrays the outcast vigilante and hacker Lisbeth Salander in the new thriller.

Related: Meet The New 'Lois Lane,' Actress Elizabeth Tulloch

Starring: Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, Vicky Krieps

Directed By: Fede Alvarez

The Girl in the Spider's Web is in theaters on November 9, 2018.

Video of THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER&#039;S WEB - Official Trailer 2 (HD)