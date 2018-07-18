The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR Game Announced

A virtual reality game is coming from The Walking Dead and Skydance Media.

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, players can explore post-apocalyptic New Orleans in virtual reality and fight both walkers and others trying to survive.

"Will you choose the path of a saint or that of a sinner? You have watched and played in the world of The Walking Dead, now, get ready to Live it."

The game should be available in 2019 on most VR platforms.