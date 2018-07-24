Virgin Hotel Opening In San Francisco This Fall

Virgin and Richard Branson are opening the Bay Area's first Virgin Hotel this fall.

The 194-room hotel will open at 250 Fourth Street next to the expanding Moscone Center and a future Central Subway stop.

The hotel includes two penthouse suites, a rooftop bar, meeting rooms, a gym, a coffee shop, and a restaurant and lounge called Commons Club.

The first dates to book will be November 15th at virginhotels.com/san-francisco/.

A second hotel in the Bay Area is planned to open in Fall 2020 adjacent to the Great Mall in Milpitas.