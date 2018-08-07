Vegan Next Level Burger Set To Open In San Francisco
August 7, 2018
Oregon-based Next Level Burger is coming to San Francisco in August.
The vegan and non-GMO restaurant will open on the inside of the Potrero Whole Foods at 450 Rhode Island Street on August 24th.
Next Level offers burgers, hot dogs, chili, fries, salads, and shakes.
The burgers come in a bunch of varieties:
- Savory Meaty Patty
- House-made Umami Mushroom and Quinoa Patty
- Gluten Free Beyond Burger™ Patty
- House-Made Quinoa and Black Chia Seed Patty
- House-made Black Bean and Veggie Patty
- Juicy Sausage Style Patty
They also offer some next level toppings like:
- Avocado
- Jalapenos
- Tempeh bacon
- Grilled onions
- Roasted garlic
- Guacamole
- Cheddar style cheese
- Sauteed mushrooms
- Swiss style cheese
Find out all about Next Level and their food and philosophy at nextlevelburger.com.