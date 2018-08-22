Unlimited Pasta Pass Returning To Olive Garden

Olive Garden has announced the revival of their popular Unlimited Pasta Pass.

The passes are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, August 23 at 11 AM (PST) at pastapass.com.

The Pass will come in two varieties - one that works for 8 weeks and one that gives benefits year round.

For $100 the unlimited pasta pass allows you to get unlimited servings of pasta, sauces, and toppings from their Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu plus unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks. The pass is valid between 9/24/2018 - 11/18/2018 for dine-in only.

The second year-long unlimited pasta pass is priced at $300 and allows all the above benefits for 9/24/2018 - 9/22/2019.

There will be 23,000 $100 and 1,000 $300 available for purchase but if last year is any indication they will sell fast.