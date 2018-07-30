UBay: SF Ube Festival Is Coming In August
A two festival celebrating all food made from ube AKA purple yam is coming to San Francisco on August 25th and 26th.
The UBay: SF Ube Fest happen at the SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street) each day from 11 AM - 5 PM.
Tickets are $5 or $25 bottomless mimosas & sangrias and can be purchased here: Day 1 | Day 2
DAY 1 UBE VENDORS
Marley’s Treats
The Sarap Shop
Señor Sisig
Frozen Kuhsterd
Binka Bites
Jeepney Guy
Jeepsilog
Lalapops Waffles
Churn Urban Creamery
Ocean Malasada
Koja Kitchen
DAY 2 UBE VENDORS
Marley's Treats
The Sarap Shop
Churn Urban Creamery
Ugi Time
Binka Bites
Lalapops Waffles
Koja Kitchen
San Francisco, you better believe we’re telling you when to go. On August 25th and August 26th, SoMa StrEat Food Park is getting down to our local roots with Bay Area beats and a special lineup of vendors serving mouth-watering, eye-catching, Instagram-worthy ube eats! ------ Ube is taking the food-scene by storm and we’re about to make it purple rain! -- on sale now - somastreatfoodpark.com/events #UBAY #somastreatfoodpark