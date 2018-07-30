UBay: SF Ube Festival Is Coming In August

A two festival celebrating all food made from ube AKA purple yam is coming to San Francisco on August 25th and 26th.

The UBay: SF Ube Fest happen at the SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street) each day from 11 AM - 5 PM.

Tickets are $5 or $25 bottomless mimosas & sangrias and can be purchased here: Day 1 | Day 2

DAY 1 UBE VENDORS

Marley’s Treats

The Sarap Shop

Señor Sisig

Frozen Kuhsterd

Binka Bites

Jeepney Guy

Jeepsilog

Lalapops Waffles

Churn Urban Creamery

Ocean Malasada

Koja Kitchen



DAY 2 UBE VENDORS

Marley's Treats

The Sarap Shop

Churn Urban Creamery

Ugi Time

Binka Bites

Lalapops Waffles

Koja Kitchen