UBay: SF Ube Festival Is Coming In August

July 30, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Ube AKA Purple Yam
Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food And Drink
News

A two festival celebrating all food made from ube AKA purple yam is coming to San Francisco on August 25th and 26th.

The UBay: SF Ube Fest happen at the SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street) each day from 11 AM - 5 PM.

Tickets are $5 or $25 bottomless mimosas & sangrias and can be purchased here: Day 1 | Day 2

DAY 1 UBE VENDORS

Marley’s Treats 
The Sarap Shop 
Señor Sisig 
Frozen Kuhsterd 
Binka Bites 
Jeepney Guy
Jeepsilog
Lalapops Waffles
Churn Urban Creamery
Ocean Malasada 
Koja Kitchen 

DAY 2 UBE VENDORS 

Marley's Treats
The Sarap Shop 
Churn Urban Creamery
Ugi Time 
Binka Bites 
Lalapops Waffles 
Koja Kitchen 

San Francisco, you better believe we’re telling you when to go. On August 25th and August 26th, SoMa StrEat Food Park is getting down to our local roots with Bay Area beats and a special lineup of vendors serving mouth-watering, eye-catching, Instagram-worthy ube eats! ------ Ube is taking the food-scene by storm and we’re about to make it purple rain! -- on sale now - somastreatfoodpark.com/events #UBAY #somastreatfoodpark

A post shared by SoMa StrEat Food Park (@somastreatfoodpark) on

Tags: 
ube
purple yam
SOMA StrEat Food Park
UBay: SF Ube Festival