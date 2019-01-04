Two Day Mac 'n Cheese Festival Is Coming To San Francisco

A two day Mac 'n Cheese Festival is popping up in San Francisco on January 12 and 13.

The Great Mac 'n Cheese Melt-Off goes down from 11 AM - 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday at the SoMa StrEat Food Park at 428 11th Street.

The festival features over 15 food trucks and pop-up vendors serving more than 20 Mac ‘n Cheese specials.

You can also vote on your favorite mac concoction who will be crowned the SF Mac 'n Cheese Monarch.

Tickets are $5 Pre-Sale General Admission or $36 Pre-Sale All You Can Drink Craft Beer at eventbrite.com.