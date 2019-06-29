Two-Day Boba Festival Coming To San Francisco In July

In what's being called 'San Francisco's First-Ever Boba Festival', Soma StrEat Food Park is hosting a two-day event over the Fourth of July weekend that will bring the Bay Area's best boba/bubble tea shops together for a full weekend at 428 11th Street in the City.

Expect the best in boba drinks, milk tea, boba rolled ice cream, boba waffles, boba mochi, and more.

The event will be held from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM each day (July 6 & 7) and will feature 10+ vendors, live music and all the boba you could want.

Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased here. For more info head to their Facebook event page.