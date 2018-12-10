Tolls Set To Increase $1 On 7 Bay Area Bridges On January 1, 2019

December 10, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Bay Bridge

Commuters will be shelling out some extra dough on Bay Area Bridges in 2019.

As part of approved Regional Measure 3, the Bay Area Toll Authority will increase the toll by $1 in 2019, $1 in 2022, and $1 in 2025. Carpool tolls will remain at 50% of full tolls.

The toll does not affect the Golden Gate Bridge but will affect the 7 state-owned bridges:

  • Antioch Bridge
  • Benicia-Martinez Bridge
  • Carquinez Bridge
  • Dumbarton Bridge
  • Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
  • San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
  • San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

Measure 3 was approved to raise $4.5 billion to help aid transit projects like extending BART to San Jose and fixing congestion on Bay Area freeways. 

