Tolls Set To Increase $1 On 7 Bay Area Bridges On January 1, 2019

Commuters will be shelling out some extra dough on Bay Area Bridges in 2019.

As part of approved Regional Measure 3, the Bay Area Toll Authority will increase the toll by $1 in 2019, $1 in 2022, and $1 in 2025. Carpool tolls will remain at 50% of full tolls.

The toll does not affect the Golden Gate Bridge but will affect the 7 state-owned bridges:

Antioch Bridge

Benicia-Martinez Bridge

Carquinez Bridge

Dumbarton Bridge

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

Measure 3 was approved to raise $4.5 billion to help aid transit projects like extending BART to San Jose and fixing congestion on Bay Area freeways.