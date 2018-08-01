Tesla's $1500 Surfboard Are Sold Out
Over the weekend, Tesla launched a limited edition Tesla Surfboard in their online store for a price of $1,500.
The surfboard is a partnership between Tesla Design Studio, Lost Surfboards, and Matt “Mayhem” Biolos.
The pricey boards sold out quickly of the limited 200 stock and now are popping up on eBay with prices in excess of $4,000.
Tesla launches a new product: a surfboard. “Designed by the Tesla Design Studio in collaboration with Lost Surfboards and Matt “Mayhem” Biolos. The Limited Edition Tesla Surfboard features a mix of the same high-quality matte and gloss finishes used on all our cars. The deck is reinforced with light-weight “Black Dart” carbon fiber, inspired by the interiors in our cars, and featuring tonal logos in subtle contrast gloss.” #lostsurfboards @teslamotors @inspiredshaper @mayhemsurfboards_mattbiolos