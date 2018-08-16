Taco Bell Testing Spicy 'Reaper' And 'Rattlesnake' Nacho Fries

After bringing back Nacho Fries earlier this summer, Taco Bell is now testing out a variation on their popular menu item. Starting Thursday, August 16th, Taco Bell is testing new spicy versions dubbed "Rattlesnake" and "Reaper".

Rattlesnake fries are topped with pickled jalapeños, creamy jalapeño sauce, nacho cheese, and steak.

As for the reaper fries, they get their name from the Carolina Reaper pepper and can be ordered as nacho fries with Reaper Ranch sauce for dipping or in a supreme version that includes Reaper Ranch sauce, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, and sour cream.

Both varieties are only currently available in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio.