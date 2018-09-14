Taco Bell Testing The Return Of The Tortada

After leaving menus years ago, Taco Bell is poised to bring back their Tortada.

Currently being tested in Kansas City, Missouri, the Chicken Tortada with Avocado Ranch and a Chicken Tortada with Mango Habanero sauce are a slight variance on the classic tortada.

Related: Taco Bell Testing Spicy 'Reaper' And 'Rattlesnake' Nacho Fries

Basically, the Tortada is a mash-up between a tostada and crunch wrap.

It features Crispy Chicken Chips, red tortilla strips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and either Avocado Ranch or Mango Habanero sauce. All of this is wrapped and grilled in a tortilla.

If the test goes well, look for them on your local Taco Bell menus soon.