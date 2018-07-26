Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Recalled From Stores

Kraft Heinz has chosen to voluntarily recall their Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to fears of life-threatening bacteria.

According to a press release, due to a product defect, there was potential for contamination with Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

Botulism can cause "general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms."

CNN reports that there were no reported illness or complaints but the salsa is being pulled as a precaution.

