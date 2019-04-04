Taco Bell Releases New $1 Loaded Nacho Taco

The Taco Bell cravings menu just got a new mash-up menu item.

The $1 Loaded Nacho Taco is just that - a taco stuffed with nachos. It is seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned red chips, lettuce, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.

The taco contains 280 calories, 14 grams of fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, and 670 mg of sodium.

Taco Bell says:

"This is not a story of boy meets girl. This is the story of tacos meets nachos. TBH, it’s a natural pairing, like thunder and lightning, salt and pepper, or rock and roll. Taking two awesome things and putting them together to make something even awesomer is a skill Taco Bell has down pat. Call us matchmaker if you like; we know a good thing when we see one."

And if you want a little more kick there is also a $1 Spicey Loaded Nacho Taco.