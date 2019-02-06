Stephen Curry, John Legend To Join Barack Obama For 3-Day Event In Oakland

On Tuesday, the Barack Obama Foundation announced that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and singer John Legend would headline a three-day event alongside the former president at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center.

The event, dubbed MBK Rising! will be the first gathering for Obama's My Brother's Keeper Alliance.

The event will feature several mainstage events, including a town hall with Curry and Obama, that will all be streamed live at obama.org.

Schedule of the live-streamed public events:​

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 3 pm – 4:30 PM PT

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9:30 am – 11 AM PT

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 3:30 pm – 5 PM PT

Additional Speakers/Guest:

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Ben Carlton, Co-Founder and National Fellowship Director, BMe Community

Rev. Wanda Johnson, CEO, Oscar Grant Foundation

Karol Mason, President, John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Shaka Senghor, Executive Director, Anti-Recidivism Coalition

Dr. Lester Young, Member, New York State Education Department Board of Regents

Rashad Robinson, President, Color of Change

Edgar Villanueva, Vice President of Programs and Advocacy, Schott Foundation

Keith Wattley, Obama Foundation Fellow and Founder and Executive Director, UnCommon Law

Shawn Dove, CEO, Campaign for Black Male Achievement

My Brother’s Keeper is an initiative started by President Obama following the death of Trayvon Martin. My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, now part of the Obama Foundation, aims to "support mentoring and youth violence prevention efforts that ensure boys and young men of color have the same right as every child to a safe and supportive community and opportunity to thrive."

