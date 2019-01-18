Start-Up Selling Young Blood As Anti-Aging Treatment

A start-up is selling young blood transfusions as an anti-aging treatment.

Ambrosia, started by Standford Medical School graduate Jesse Karmazin, claims that the infusion of younger blood helps to combat the effects of aging on internal organs. Science, on the other hand, says there is little evidence that the procedure works.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved blood transfusions as a general practice so Ambrosia's treatment is de-facto approved as an off-label treatment.

"Some patients got young blood, and others got older blood, and I was able to do some statistics on it, and the results looked really awesome," Karmazin told Business Insider. "And I thought this is the kind of therapy that I'd want to be available to me."

Regardless of the science, Ambrosia is selling their treatment for 1 liter of young blood for $8,000, or 2 liters for $12,000.

They now are open in locations in Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tampa, Omaha, and Houston.

For more details head over to their very vague website at www.ambrosiaplasma.com.