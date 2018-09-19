Sony Announces PlayStation Classic With 20 Pre-Loaded Games

Sony has announced a new special edition PlayStation Classic mini-console.

The console will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles, including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

The mini-console launches December 3 at an MSRP of $99.99 and include a console, an HDMI cable, a USB cable, and two controllers for local multiplayer within compatible titles.